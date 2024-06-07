Previous
Sitting On a Lily Pad Together by jgpittenger
Sitting On a Lily Pad Together

We finally took our kayaks out and the water lilies were gorgeous.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Jane Pittenger

gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
June 9th, 2024  
Brigette ace
so nice!
June 9th, 2024  
