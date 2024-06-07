Sign up
Photo 4015
Sitting On a Lily Pad Together
We finally took our kayaks out and the water lilies were gorgeous.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
2
2
Tags
flowers
,
water lilies
,
capemountainphoto
,
cleawox lake
,
from kayak
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
June 9th, 2024
Brigette
ace
so nice!
June 9th, 2024
