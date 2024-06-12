Sign up
Previous
Photo 1871
Dog Welt Eggs
Here are their eggs. Apparently when they are first "born" the bigger ones eat the littler ones.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
low tide
,
tide pools
,
capemountainphoto
,
bob creek
,
dog welt eggs
