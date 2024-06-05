Previous
Droplets On Grass by jgpittenger
Photo 1866

Droplets On Grass

We just had 3 1/2' of rain and everything in the garden is dripping!
I love Spring. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
511% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise