Previous
Photo 1866
Droplets On Grass
We just had 3 1/2' of rain and everything in the garden is dripping!
I love Spring. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Photo Details
Album
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
5th June 2024 11:01am
Tags
home
grass
raindrops
capemountainphoto
