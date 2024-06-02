Previous
Elegant Avocet by jgpittenger
Photo 1865

Elegant Avocet

Another bird from Klamath Falls trip.
2nd June 2024

Jane Pittenger

Lou Ann ace
He is elegant, that’s the perfect description!
June 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
June 2nd, 2024  
