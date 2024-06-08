Sign up
Photo 1868
Flying Over My Kayak
I was hoping to see some birds when we were out early in the morning in our kayaks. No kingfishers but a couple of osprey.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th June 2024
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
bird
osprey
bif
capemountainphoto
cleawox lake
from kayak
Brigette
looks wonderful against this clear blue sky
June 9th, 2024
