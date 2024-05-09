Previous
Wilson's Phalarope by jgpittenger
Wilson's Phalarope

I know I am way behind but I've been ploughing through more than 2000 shots from our trip to Klamath Falls bird refuge. I love this pretty little Wilson's phalarope and his shadow.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
Photo Details

