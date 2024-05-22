Sign up
Previous
Photo 4000
Rock at Ocean Beach
There was an early morning low tide so we went out to Ocean Beach for a walk and it was gorgeous.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
3
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
6350
photos
257
followers
99
following
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd May 2024 7:16am
Tags
ocean
,
clouds
,
rock
,
dawn
,
ocean beach
,
capemountainphoto
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful POV!
May 23rd, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
this looks very intriguing yet desolate at the same time. truly a unique perspective
May 23rd, 2024
amyK
ace
Great pov and composition
May 23rd, 2024
