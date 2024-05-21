Previous
Red Tailed Hawk by jgpittenger
Photo 3999

Red Tailed Hawk

Still working through my bird photos from our trip to Klamath Falls earlier this month. I liked the sense of his environment here.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Jane Pittenger

Wonderful
May 22nd, 2024  
