Previous
Photo 3999
Red Tailed Hawk
Still working through my bird photos from our trip to Klamath Falls earlier this month. I liked the sense of his environment here.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st May 2024
21st May 24
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
9th May 2024 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
bif
,
red tailed hawk
,
capemountainphoto
,
klamath falls
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful
May 22nd, 2024
