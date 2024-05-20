Previous
Dunes by jgpittenger
Photo 3997

Dunes

Best on black. Saw these shapes created by the wind we’ve been having when we went on our hike this morning.
20th May 2024

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Photo Details

Islandgirl
Love the shapes!
May 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful BW
May 21st, 2024  
