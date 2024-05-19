Previous
Butternut Light and Shadows by jgpittenger
Photo 3996

Butternut Light and Shadows

Just playing around with light and shadows.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon.
Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
This is gorgeous, love the lighting!
May 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 20th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Gorgeous light, and I love the colors too.
May 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful lighting. fav.
May 20th, 2024  
