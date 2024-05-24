Previous
Brown Pelicans Surf Fishing by jgpittenger
Brown Pelicans Surf Fishing

Thrilling morning on the beach this morning with diving brown pelicans, a baby sea lion waiting for his mom, bald eagle and some wonderful reflections. More to follow.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Corinne C
A fantastic photo!
May 24th, 2024  
Kathy Burzynski
How awesome is that! Wonderful photo - this fits the monthly "water" theme. If interested tag it theme-May2024 Here is more information https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49229/new-monthly-theme-for-may-vote-for-april's-
May 24th, 2024  
Dorothy
Excellent shot!
May 24th, 2024  
