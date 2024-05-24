Sign up
Photo 4002
Brown Pelicans Surf Fishing
Thrilling morning on the beach this morning with diving brown pelicans, a baby sea lion waiting for his mom, bald eagle and some wonderful reflections. More to follow.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off.
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
24th May 2024 7:47am
Tags
birds
ocean
bif
brown pelicans
capemountaiphoto
washburne beach
Corinne C
A fantastic photo!
May 24th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
How awesome is that! Wonderful photo - this fits the monthly "water" theme. If interested tag it theme-May2024 Here is more information
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49229/new-monthly-theme-for-may-vote-for-april's-
May 24th, 2024
Dorothy
Excellent shot!
May 24th, 2024
