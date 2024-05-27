Sign up
Previous
Photo 498
How Many Ibis Do You See?
I think their colors are amazing
27th May 2024
27th May 24
6
5
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
Tags
birds
,
capemountainphoto
,
white faced ibis
,
klamath falls
Shutterbug
ace
I see 5 or 6. I think one is a double. Beautiful capture of those amazing colors.
May 28th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
I think 6. The reflections and the way their beaks look like their skinny legs makes it hard to know how many are there, ha.
May 28th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
@shutterbug49
@louannwarren
6 it is
May 28th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
I thought there were 7. The colour on the feathers is amazing.
May 28th, 2024
L. H.
ace
5?
May 28th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
8, and they are so colourful.
May 28th, 2024
