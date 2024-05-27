Previous
How Many Ibis Do You See? by jgpittenger
Photo 498

How Many Ibis Do You See?

I think their colors are amazing
27th May 2024 27th May 24

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I live on the Central Coast of Oregon. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it...
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I see 5 or 6. I think one is a double. Beautiful capture of those amazing colors.
May 28th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
I think 6. The reflections and the way their beaks look like their skinny legs makes it hard to know how many are there, ha.
May 28th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
I thought there were 7. The colour on the feathers is amazing.
May 28th, 2024  
L. H. ace
5?
May 28th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
8, and they are so colourful.
May 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise