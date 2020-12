Silly Oregon Christmas Star

I can't begin to tell you how disappointed I am that we have heavy cloud cover and rain for viewing the planets conjoin and create the "Christmas Star". So I had to make my own. I took a picture of our bathroom light superimposed on its reflection and with Christmas lights visible through the window and combined it with a night shot from where I was hoping to shoot tonight if weather had permitted.

