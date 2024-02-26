Home Sweet Home

A very eventful day today. They promised a risk assessment this morning, but it still didn’t stop me prompting the ward staff. Just before lunch, one was performed. They argued that the staircase was too narrow and that they couldn’t carry this young guy on a stretcher held by a crew of 4. After lots of discussions, they eventually gave us the green light. They brought him home in an ambulance, with a wonderful nice an empathetic crew. Seeing him smile when he was settled into his room, was the best!