Previous
Home Sweet Home by jmdeabreu
134 / 365

Home Sweet Home

A very eventful day today. They promised a risk assessment this morning, but it still didn’t stop me prompting the ward staff. Just before lunch, one was performed. They argued that the staircase was too narrow and that they couldn’t carry this young guy on a stretcher held by a crew of 4. After lots of discussions, they eventually gave us the green light. They brought him home in an ambulance, with a wonderful nice an empathetic crew. Seeing him smile when he was settled into his room, was the best!
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise