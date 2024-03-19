Previous
Sweet Magnolia by jmdeabreu
Sweet Magnolia

Day 156/365 (19Mar2024) Besides the usual visits from the carers today, he was also visited by the District Nurse for his weekly checkup. She seemed happy with him, but was concerned about the of the medications I was given him, as she felt that these two would not be so great together. Fortunately I’d run out of the one anyway. I’ve chatted to his medical and will get a decision about this tomorrow.
Today, he’s been the same as yesterday, and the only concern here is not enough toilet going. It’s either too much or too little 🤨
Again, another little walk across the road, and tonight the huge Magnolia bush got my attention. Well, I think it’s Magnolia, unless someone says otherwise????
José Maria

@jmdeabreu
Chrissie
Beautiful. Stunning colour.
March 19th, 2024  
