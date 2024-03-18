Previous
Church Narcissus by jmdeabreu
Church Narcissus

Day 155/365 (18Mar2024) Third week into the flu, maybe I have long-flu 😂 It’s still only a flu and must leave my body at some stage, but if I continue blowing my noise at this rate, I’ll soon empty my brain! A pity it’s not Christmas yet, as I now sport a nose brighter and redder than Rudolph’s!
Chevy went through a bad spot of nausea, and just before dinner, he emptied his lunch. Dinner seems to have settled, and he’s now resting, until he’s prepared for sleep-time a bit later this evening.
Just before dinner, I took a quick walk to the Christ the King Church across the road to walk amongst their Narcissus, as we still had a sun shining, even though the dark grey were already building up.
