Spring rakeing/slicing. by jmdspeedy
Spring rakeing/slicing.

The tractor was going quite fast, braking up and slicing the hard rough earth left after the Autumn ploughing.
I was surprised by the amount of dust it was causing. Then you realise it hasn't rained for ??? is 2 or 3weeks.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
