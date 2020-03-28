Sign up
Photo 417
Spring rakeing/slicing.
The tractor was going quite fast, braking up and slicing the hard rough earth left after the Autumn ploughing.
I was surprised by the amount of dust it was causing. Then you realise it hasn't rained for ??? is 2 or 3weeks.
28th March 2020
John&Ann
@jmdspeedy
Tags
tractor
,
raking
,
slicing
,
dust.
