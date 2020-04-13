Previous
Next
Vertical Sundial by jmdspeedy
Photo 431

Vertical Sundial

This is on the side of Warblington church.
A rare item.
We were there at 2:30 pm so you can see they didn't put there clocks forward in them days.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise