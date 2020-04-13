Sign up
Photo 431
Vertical Sundial
This is on the side of Warblington church.
A rare item.
We were there at 2:30 pm so you can see they didn't put there clocks forward in them days.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
0
0
John&Ann
@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
431
photos
5
followers
8
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX730 HS
Taken
13th April 2020 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
vertical
,
sundial
