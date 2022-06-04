Sign up
Photo 443
Wisteria
Taken at Exbury Gardens, near Beauliegh / New Forest
Walking into and under it we were surrounded by the lovely scent.
It obviously takes the gardeners years to get it like this.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
2
0
John&Ann
@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
Tags
wisteria
gardens.
exbury
JackieR
ace
Wowsers what a tree!!!
June 4th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Welcome back, missed you
June 4th, 2022
