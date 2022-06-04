Previous
Wisteria by jmdspeedy
Photo 443

Wisteria

Taken at Exbury Gardens, near Beauliegh / New Forest
Walking into and under it we were surrounded by the lovely scent.
It obviously takes the gardeners years to get it like this.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
JackieR ace
Wowsers what a tree!!!
June 4th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Welcome back, missed you
June 4th, 2022  
