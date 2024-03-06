Previous
Fuchsia Drops by jnewbio
78 / 365

Fuchsia Drops

Continuing to enjoy color popping water droplets on flowers - orchids at the greenhouse for this one!
6th March 2024

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
21% complete

Photo Details

