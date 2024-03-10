Previous
Teddy’s Mill by jnewbio
Teddy’s Mill

This is a replica of the windmill Teddy Roosevelt built at his “Summer White House”, Sagamore Hill, in Oyster Bay, NY, a few miles from where I live. A placard near the mill tells of how Teddy would climb the windmill to grease it and keep it working well to power a water pump and hot water heater in their home. One of the times when he climbed the mill, he neglected to turn it off, and it turned suddenly and sliced off a piece of his scalp! As he came in the home to clean off the blood, his wife apparently said “Theodore I wish you’d restrict your bleeding to the bathroom. You’re spoiling every rug in the house”!
Jen

Denise Norden
Great perspective 👏
March 10th, 2024  
TheCuriousSchooloftheFeralandFree
I love the perspective! Makes me feel I am actually there!
March 10th, 2024  
