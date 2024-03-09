Sign up
81 / 365
Off in Dreamland
Ollie was in a deep sleep in the middle of the living room with activity all around him. I removed/blurred the background to show him in more of a dreamscape 😀
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Tags
dog
Bec
Great POV and sooo cute.
March 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
What a fantastic capture! Soooo cute!
March 9th, 2024
