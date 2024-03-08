Sign up
Previous
80 / 365
Noisy Formation
I knew these geese were heading my way long before I saw them - a noisy bunch! I couldn’t frame the shot too well with Ollie on a leash in my other hand, but at least got the whole “V”
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
1
1
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th March 2024 5:37pm
Tags
geese
,
formation
Bec
ace
What a great job capturing them! They fly quite quickly.
March 8th, 2024
