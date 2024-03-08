Previous
Noisy Formation by jnewbio
80 / 365

Noisy Formation

I knew these geese were heading my way long before I saw them - a noisy bunch! I couldn’t frame the shot too well with Ollie on a leash in my other hand, but at least got the whole “V”
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bec ace
What a great job capturing them! They fly quite quickly.
March 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise