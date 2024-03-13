Previous
Maple Parent and Baby by jnewbio
Maple Parent and Baby

I noticed little bright green maple seedlings popping out in my yard this week, some still attached to the samara seed dispersal wing. The parent tree is looking on proudly in the background 😀🍁
Jen

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Cool edit!
March 14th, 2024  
Annie D ace
how cute - fab PoV and focus
March 14th, 2024  
