85 / 365
Maple Parent and Baby
I noticed little bright green maple seedlings popping out in my yard this week, some still attached to the samara seed dispersal wing. The parent tree is looking on proudly in the background 😀🍁
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
2
0
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
85
photos
43
followers
64
following
23% complete
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th March 2024 6:17pm
tree
maple
seedling
samara
color-pop
theme-march2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
Cool edit!
March 14th, 2024
Annie D
how cute - fab PoV and focus
March 14th, 2024
