84 / 365
Under the Dock
Very low tide allowed for a good view of all the barnacles on pilings under the dock.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
sea
pier
dock
barnacle
Rick Aubin
Wonderful repetition and detail! The blue ripples and reflections work nicely with the rough textures
March 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love it. fav.
March 12th, 2024
