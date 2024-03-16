Sign up
88 / 365
Pop Goes the Skunk Cabbage
I love the color and patterns on skunk cabbage, and the early pops of color they provide in the early spring woods
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Tags
woods
,
forest
,
colorpop
,
skunk-cabbage
,
theme-march2024
