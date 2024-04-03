Previous
Pair of Giraffes by jnewbio
106 / 365

Pair of Giraffes

Snapped this on a trip for my Biology classes to the Bronx Zoo. I like how b&w brings out their patterns, and I also like their knobby little knees 😀
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Aubin ace
This is wonderful in black-and-white!
April 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise