107 / 365
Fallen Magnolia Petals
We had big storms rip through yesterday which tore at least half the petals off a magnolia tree on campus before the flowers had even fully opened 😞
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th April 2024 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
petals
,
magnolia
