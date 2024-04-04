Previous
Fallen Magnolia Petals by jnewbio
107 / 365

Fallen Magnolia Petals

We had big storms rip through yesterday which tore at least half the petals off a magnolia tree on campus before the flowers had even fully opened 😞
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise