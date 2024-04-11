Sign up
Mother Goose
I kept a respectful distance, using the iPhone telephoto lens to capture this Mama. Dad was swimming nearby, keeping an eye on the situation. You can see raindrops on her feathers.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th April 2024 3:54pm
Tags
nest
,
goose
,
roost
