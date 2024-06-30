Sign up
Previous
194 / 365
Sunset Swim
I like the sun’s orange tones shining in the wave splash of this shot 😀
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
3
2
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
194
photos
61
followers
77
following
53% complete
View this month »
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th June 2024 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
waves
Jerzy
ace
Great everything about this shot.
June 30th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Excellent capture!
June 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
June 30th, 2024
