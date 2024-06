Guarding the Nest

This little plover was well hidden just outside the fence of a tennis court. When a ball rolled that direction, the bird suddenly became visible, squawking, moving back and forth and fanning out its tail feathers. It looked like a mating display which puzzled us until we saw three well-camouflaged gray and black eggs in a nondescript pile of brush and realized it was protecting them. We backed away and the bird settled down, and I got this shot πŸ˜€