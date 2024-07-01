Sign up
195 / 365
Paddling Reflections
It was a beautiful evening for a kayak paddle tonight 🤩😍
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
3
3
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Tags
reflection
,
symmetry
,
kayak
Mark St Clair
ace
Absolutely stunning!
July 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture!
July 2nd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture!
July 2nd, 2024
