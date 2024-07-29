Sign up
223 / 365
Swiss Fondue
Sitting on a terrace with a view of the Swiss Alps, it seemed like the time to indulge in cheese fondue. Yummmm 😋 🫕 🧀 🏔️
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st July 2024 1:38pm
Tags
cheese
,
fondue
,
alps
,
switzerland
