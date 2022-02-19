Previous
Trollers by jnr
22 / 365

Trollers

Walking among the docks on a mild February day. Soon this restaurant built on a floating dock will open for the season and begin serving their seafood dishes. Seafood by the sea.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Jim R

Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
