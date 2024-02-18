Previous
Urban Decay by jnr
240 / 365

Urban Decay

In a wortld where we are lacking housing.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise