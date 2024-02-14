Previous
Raised High by jnr
Raised High

Working on minimalism and negative space.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
