Previous
Tulip by jnr
233 / 365

Tulip

So far we have had cold, snow, wind and rain this winter. The forcast is for lots more rain. The only flowers are those carried into the house and placed in a vase. Soon, we hope, they will be outside.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise