Generations

The plaque reads: " In honour of women who raised their families during the depression, war and post-war years, who also found time for volunteer work. In special memory of long-time Nanaimo resident and volunteer Clara Singbell".
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Jim R

@jnr
