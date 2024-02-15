Sign up
Generations
The plaque reads: " In honour of women who raised their families during the depression, war and post-war years, who also found time for volunteer work. In special memory of long-time Nanaimo resident and volunteer Clara Singbell".
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Jim R
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Tags
park
,
sculpture
