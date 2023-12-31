New Beginnings

Tonight marks the start of the New Year. We have the chance to lay the old behind and to embrace new beginnings. I wish everyone the opportunity to have joyful and satisfying new beginnings in 2024. May your year be blessed.



I have slowed my photographic journey, not fighting the winter elements which are grey skies and a lot of rain, and have sdtarted learning new to me software for editing. I am switching to Camera Raw/Photoshop, which is presenting quite a learning curve.



This image, taken on Dec 26, is the practice shot that I am using a I go through a step by step learning curve. It is very much a work in progress, still being preocessed in Camera Raw.



I chose it because the dark rain clouds are pushing out the lighter grey clouds. The rain that will be brought by the rain clouds will provide the moisture needed for the green re-growth in the spring that we so look forward to.

