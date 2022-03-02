Previous
Refraction by jnr
28 / 365

@aecasey For Get Pushed 501 my partner, April, suggested that I try some refraction photography. This is my first attempt at this. I can see where I could get lost in a deep hole doing this type pf photography.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Jim R

