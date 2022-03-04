Previous
Next
Rose Refraction by jnr
29 / 365

Rose Refraction

@aecasey A photo of a rose taken using water droplets for refraction. This was for Get Pushed 501 and was suggested by April.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise