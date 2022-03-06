Previous
Busking by jnr
Busking

When I hear a busker that is talented I always wonder what there story is. This gentlemen was playing songs from the east coast of Canada and US.
Pleasant moments listening.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Photo Details

