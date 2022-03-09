Sign up
40 / 365
Fairy House
As one walks through the forest it is wise to be alert. The home of a fairy can be found in the most unlikely spots. These shy creatures sit in the branches watching us.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
