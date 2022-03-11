Sign up
42 / 365
Salish Sea
The weather this weekend is grey! Grey skies above the grey ocean by the grey beach.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
0
0
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Tags
b&w
