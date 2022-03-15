Previous
Wood Monsters by jnr
Wood Monsters

Witnessing the metamorphism of a tree. Will it be a monster or a duck? The fungi that grow on trees in the rain forest tweak the imagination with their variety.
Jim R

ace
@jnr
