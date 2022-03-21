Previous
Lonely Arbutus by jnr
52 / 365

Lonely Arbutus

The Arbutus is a broadleaf evergreen tree that grows near the coast on southern and south eastern Vancouver Island. As this one, the Arbutus likes to grow on rocky bluffs above the ocean where there is little water and no shade.
