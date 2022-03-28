Previous
Next
Schlumbergera bridgesii by jnr
59 / 365

Schlumbergera bridgesii

This year my Christmas cactus has decided to become a Holiday cactus, putting out a new set of blossoms for Easter.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Superb!
March 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise