Canada Goose by jnr
61 / 365

Canada Goose

Looking at me as if to say "you think I like standing in the rain". A daily visitor to the pond off our patio, recognizable by his collar tag. It is at least five years old.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Jim R

jnr
