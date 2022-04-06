Previous
Next
Land, Water and Air by jnr
66 / 365

Land, Water and Air

Pictures of three common birds; black oystercatcher, mallard and bald eagle. Learning how to create a triptych.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise