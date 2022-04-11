Previous
Giant Pacific Octopus by jnr
73 / 365

Giant Pacific Octopus

Carved from red cedar and mounted on an aluminium background, the Giant Pacific Octopus is located on the Great Trail, part of the Trans Canada Trail. This portion is on the Harbour walkway in the City of Nanaimo.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Jim R

